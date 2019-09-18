UPDATE: Police say teen fatally shot on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department were called to the scene of a homicide that left a teen boy dead near Campbell Avenue and Drexel Road.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, the homicide happened overnight near Avenida Selva del Ocote and Calle Joya de Ventura. Neighbors say they heard gunfire at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, Sept. 17. The body was found at about 6 a.m. on the following morning.
Police are still trying to identify the teen.
No further information was immediately available.
Police say anyone with information should call 99 or 88-CRIME.
