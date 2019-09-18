Too close for comfort: ICT worried about beer sales across the street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beer is keeping one Tucson business owner from opening another restaurant near the University of Arizona.
The concerns over the approval of a liquor license transfer come from just across the street.
Micah Blatt, the owner of Mr. Head’s and the Drunken Chicken on Fourth Avenue, is the applicant for the liquor license with plans to open a new restaurant, Beer Nerds, on Tyndall Avenue near Speedway Boulevard. The location is surrounded by off-campus student housing.
The location is also about 65 feet away from the Islamic Center of Tucson.
Blatt told council members Tuesday the proposed restaurant would not be marketed as a bar, but more like the Drunken Chicken, were food comes first.
“We’re people that try to uplift the community, we’re not people who try to bring it down," said Blatt.
Maria Molina told council members she believed the restaurant would bring more problems to the area after several concerning situations with drunk students and tenants near the ICT.
“We feel it, fear that an approval of the liquor license for this location will result in an increase of disturbance and overall unsafe atmosphere,” said Molina, a board member for the Islamic Center of Tucson.
For city leaders, the decision came down to distance.
Per state law, a liquor license cannot be issued to a premises within 300 feet of a church or school.
According to the meeting agenda, staff indicated the applicant was in compliance with city requirements, which includes approval from the Tucson Police Department and the Revenue Division.
The investigation by the Revenue Division cited there was not a church or school within 300 feet of the ICT. Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik questioned why.
It was then stated by a city official the ICT was considered a prayer center and not a church.
“How would we define a church if not that? What else do you have to do? Add a steeple?" Kozachik asked.
The application was denied by Tucson City Council Tuesday, but an appeal will be sent to the State Liquor Department.
After the decision, Blatt told KOLD News 13 he hoped to continue to work with the ICT to try to reach a compromise.
