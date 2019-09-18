Tucson City Council making changes to A Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New changes are underway for A Mountain after the Tucson City Council made a decision to determine what you can and cannot do at the popular tourist attraction.
“99 percent of the time I’m driving,” said Ryan Osterloh.
Four wheels are typically the mode of transportation to the top here on A Mountain.
“Come up with friends, dates, etc,” said Ryan Osterloh.
It's how Ryan Osterloh got to the peak today to sit and enjoy the view. But soon he'll be only able to do this on certain days.
“We wanted to create some car free days,” said Regina Romero.
That decision came in part from the survey done by the City of Tucson—asking for your input.
“We have heard that the majority of people would like changes to the hours and would like more car free times," said Ann Chanecka, Project Manager, Tucson City Manager’s Office. "That said there are definitely people who would prefer keeping with the current hours.”
According to the data, 66 percent said they’d like to see changes to the gate hours, making Monday car free and other days open from 11 to 8 p.m, while 34 percent said they’d like to keep them as is. Ryan is one of those.
“It can definitely be disappointing maybe you have family or maybe you’re hanging out with a friend and you go -- oh hey lets go check out A mountain and you go to drive up and no it’s just closed,” said Ryan.
The changes—spurred by safety. This ghost bike in memory of Rick Ellwanger, a man who was hit and killed, is a reminder of how dangerous the roads can be.
“Especially on the side there’s no real railing here so if someone were to swerve or a bike were to swerve to avoid a car definitely could fall off and get hurt real bad,” said Ryan.
But while some are on board to say goodbye to cars for a day, others think looking at more options could make the trip to the top safer for all.
“It would be cool if they got guardrails up here. I think that would help,” said Ryan.
