Tucson Sugar Skulls name Dixie Wooten new head coach

TON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls made a major announcement Wednesday, Sept. 18.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls made a major announcement Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Dixie Wooten will replace the team’s first coach, Marcus Coleman, who led them to the playoffs in their inaugural season.
The Sugar Skulls went 7-7 in the regular season and lost 50-47 to the Sioux Falls Storm in the first round of the playoffs.
Wooten resigned as the head coach of the Indoor Football League’s Iowa Barnstormers earlier this week. He took over the Barnstormers in 2017 led them to their first title in 2018.
Wooten, from Houston, has more than 17 years of coaching experience.
Coleman was named a coach at Division III power Trinity University on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.