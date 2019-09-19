Changes to Tucson recycling program coming soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to save money and resources, the city of Tucson has changed the frequency of pick-ups for its recycling program.
Starting Monday, Sept. 30, the city will only collect from those blue pins every other week.
City officials said the change will help offset the cost of processing the recyclables while also cut down on operational inefficiencies.
The move will save $1.4 million per year, but it has sparked some concern among residents.
David Barfuss, the president of his neighborhood association, said he sees their bins always filled to the brim.
“They’re always full, they’re always full and they pick them up a lot," he said.
Barfuss is he’s worried a decrease in pick-up will lead to an increase of trash lying around.
“We may be seeing more trash on the side, we may be seeing more cardboard stuff on the side of the road and stuff like that," he said.
While it’s too early to know what the effects will be, Barfuss said it’s a reminder to all to be aware of what’s going in the bin.
“People should be aware of the environment, and reasons to keep the environment safe and that’s one way of doing it," he said.
