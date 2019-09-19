Circle K launches program to help offset carbon emissions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Circle K hosted a ribbon cutting at one of its stores in Marana to kick off its Conserve - Reduced Energy Program on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Under the program, when customers buy gasoline, Conserve will offset the carbon emissions by 30 percent in various ways -- like planting trees, recycling or composting.
It’s the first program of its kind in Arizona and will be offered at 120 Circle K locations across the Tucson area.
The Conserve program is offered in partnership with GreenPrint.
GreenPrint will calculate how much offset is needed based on the number of gallons of gas Circle K sells.
There will be no increase in price and there are no additives.
The first program to receive funding was Trees for Tucson, which is part of Tucson Clean and Beautiful. The program was presented a $10,000 check during the kickoff event Wednesday.
"That will buy over 300 trees,” said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. “They will be planted in three different locations where canopy is needed.”
It’s been estimated that Tucson is losing tree canopy and its coverage is thought to be about 7 percent.
To celebrate the Conserve program, Circle K will give one customer free gas for a year. Sign up HERE for a chance to win.
GreenPrint is an international group which created the first reduced emissions programs.
Today, it helps retail outlets in 14 countries reduce carbon emissions on the more than 1 billion gallons of fuel sold annually.
