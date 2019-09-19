Community gets peek at electric and self-driving cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in downtown Tucson got a chance to look into the future on Thursday morning, Sept. 19.
Green Living Magazine and Tucson Electric Vehicle Association (TEVA) had several electric cars in the plaza outside the downtown library.
The groups are trying to educate the community about electric cars. This event allowed folks a chance to see and even get inside the cars.
There were also two panel discussions in the library about the importance of electric cars.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.