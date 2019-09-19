Disturbance reported at the Islamic Center of Tucson on 9/11

Disturbance reported at the Islamic Center of Tucson on 9/11
Several balconies of the student-housing high-rise, Luna, look over the Islamic Center of Tucson's parking lot and basketball court.
By Melissa Egan | September 18, 2019 at 6:13 PM MST - Updated September 18 at 6:13 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police were called to another incident involving the Islamic Center of Tucson on September 11, 2019.

The center on Tyndall Avenue near Speedway Boulevard is surrounded by off-campus student housing high-rises.

According to the Tucson Police Department, it was reported that a man shouted obscenities to people at the ICT.

During a Tucson City Council meeting, Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik described the man’s actions to be in a threatening manner to members.

Police said officers were not able to identify who the man was.

[ Bad Balcony Behavior: New semester, same concerns for the Islamic Center of Tucson ]

In light of recent incidents in the off-campus student housing area, the ICT is hosting an event Thursday night called “Salam Tucson.”

Members said it will be a night of culture and conversation in the community.

[ Building management investigating alleged alcohol-pouring incident near UA ]

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Police Chief Chris Magnus are scheduled to be at the event, which is open to the public.

Attention Tucsonans: Please join us this Thursday for an evening filled with great food, conversation, and community! Will we see you there?

Posted by Islamic Center of Tucson on Monday, September 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.