Disturbance reported at the Islamic Center of Tucson on 9/11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police were called to another incident involving the Islamic Center of Tucson on September 11, 2019.
The center on Tyndall Avenue near Speedway Boulevard is surrounded by off-campus student housing high-rises.
According to the Tucson Police Department, it was reported that a man shouted obscenities to people at the ICT.
During a Tucson City Council meeting, Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik described the man’s actions to be in a threatening manner to members.
Police said officers were not able to identify who the man was.
In light of recent incidents in the off-campus student housing area, the ICT is hosting an event Thursday night called “Salam Tucson.”
Members said it will be a night of culture and conversation in the community.
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Police Chief Chris Magnus are scheduled to be at the event, which is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.