FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lorena could bring us some rain next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Monday, Sept. 23.
Tropical Storm Lorena is expected to make her way up from Mexico and into the southwest by Sunday evening, raising our rain chances.
There is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers Sunday, 50 percent on Monday and 40 percent on Tuesday.
Residents can expect up to an inch of rain and below average temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20 percent chance of rain.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Rain chance will be at 30 percent during the day and will slowly increase through the evening and overnight.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): A 50 percent chance of widespread to scattered showers continue due to tropical moisture. Highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: 40 percent chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.