Mark your calendars for National CleanUp Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Transportation is encouraging the community to participate in National CleanUp Day, coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21.
This is a day set aside for individuals and organizations to unite for the purpose of reducing litter in their communities in every part of the world.
Last year, Adopt a Highway groups turned out around the state to clean up their adopted highway segments. All together these teams succeeded in a collecting more than 200 bags of litter from Arizona's highways.
ADOT Adopt a Highway volunteer groups are encouraged to participate in National CleanUp Day by contacting their ADOT district office to schedule to be out on the 21st. Participating groups must report their litter within three days so that litter collection results may be shared with volunteers.
The Adopt a Highway team plans to visit as many volunteer groups around the state as logistics allow. If you would like to participate, please send the following information to mcurrie@azdot.gov.
- Group Contact Name/phone: Sign Name: Mileposts: Cleanup (start time): Cleanup (end time):
All respondents will receive notification prior to National CleanUp Day.
Please use the hashtag #NationalCleanUpDay and tag your photos with @ArizonaDOT.
Thank you for considering National Clean UpDay as an opportunity to help reduce litter along our highways.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.