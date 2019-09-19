South-side neighborhood on edge after teen boy found dead near park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s south side is on edge hours after police found a teen boy dead early Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The Tucson Police Department said the body of the teen, who has not been identified, was found around 6 a.m. in a park area near Avenida Selva del Ocote and Calle Joya de Ventura.
Neighbors told KOLD News 13 they heard gunfire in the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
“I heard two gun shots and then I heard a car alarm maybe ten minutes later,” said Hannah, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name.
She said she did not call authorities because she thought people might have just been drunk or messing around.
By noon Wednesday, the crime scene tape and police had left the scene. That didn’t stop neighbors from worrying about what happened.
“When we pulled up here (Wednesday morning), there were already cops here, and we saw the boy laying on the floor,” said Cassandra, another neighbor who did not want to give her last name. "He wasn’t covered yet. I had my son with me and I told (him) not to look.”
Cassandra started crying while talking about what she saw. She said she can’t imagine the pain the victim’s mother must feel.
“I have my own. So, I could only imagine what she’s probably going through…and it hurts to see something like that happen,” she said.
Cassandra said she won’t be going to the park or area unless she has to. She also said she wants to know why it took so long for the boy to be found in such a community area.
“This kid was here for hours before someone found him, and it shouldn’t take that long for someone to notice someone on the floor dead,” Cassandra said. “If no one would have found him, and these kids saw him, what would these kids feel?”
Some in the neighborhood described the area as quiet and the shooting has put them on edge.
“It’s still kind of scary that someone’s out there trying to hurt people,” Hannah said.
The TPD said it is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.