White Castle drops date for new restaurant in Scottsdale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - White Castle fans, you’re in luck!
AZ Family reported they announced plans to open a restaurant near Scottsdale on Oct. 23.
It will be Arizona’s first location, west of the Loop 101 on Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
In preparation for the opening, the soon-to-be restaurant hired over 130 team members and managers, AZ Family says.
White Castle first opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas. The chain now owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states, according to the AZ Family article.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.