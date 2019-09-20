ACTION DAY: Tropical moisture headed to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Monday, Sept. 23.
Tropical Storm Lorena is expected to make her way up from Mexico and into the southwest by Sunday evening, raising our rain chances.
There is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers Sunday, 50 percent on Monday and 40 percent on Tuesday.
Residents can expect up to an inch of rain and below average temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be 30 percent during the day and will slowly increase through the evening and overnight.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): A 50 percent chance of widespread to scattered showers continue due to tropical moisture. Highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. 40 percent chance of scattered showers.
WEDNESDAY: 10 percent chance of a shower. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
