Arizona family searches for missing Camp Pendleton Marine

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona family is searching for a U.S. Marine who left for Camp Pendleton on Monday but never arrived at the base outside San Diego.
Stacy Wallace said her 20-year-old son, Job Covey Wallace, loves the Marines, was recently promoted and was excited to get back to Pendleton after a three-day leave.
She said he was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Surprise, AZ, around 9 p.m. Monday.
A Surprise police spokesman said officers took a report and have turned the matter over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. NCIS officials did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press.
Stacy Wallace said her son’s phone was last pinged Monday night in Arizona, but a Border Patrol camera spotted his truck the next morning southeast of El Paso, Texas.