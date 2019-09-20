Arizona student group promotes loving who you are

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It can be a life and death struggle for teens.
Arizona ranks second in the country for teenagers with eating disorders, according to the CDC. Yet, the battle against body image in Tucson is a problem.
"To wish you were someone else is to waste the person you are," reads a compliment card handed out to students at the University of Arizona.
On a campus filled with tens of thousands of people, it’s hard not to compare yourself to others.
“Whether it’s social media, TV or going to the gym - they feel intimidated,” said Uju Sampson, a senior.
Sampson can relate.
"I've struggled with body positivity all my life and only recently have I come more to terms with it," she said. "It's okay to be shaped the way I am."
That’s the reason why she and a team of others with Body Positive Arizona took to the UA Mall Thursday to hand out compliment cards to anyone who passed by.
It’s something Body Positive does at least once a month. Each card features a different message.
UA Campus Health said the struggle with body image is a big issue for its students.
“Health looks different on everyone,” Sampson said.
Being comfortable in your own skin can be a hard goal to strive for, but one Sampson hopes others can achieve.
"We just want you guys to be happy," Sampson said as she handed off a card.
Happy in the moment as they read friendly reminders, but also happy overall.
Body Positive Arizona kicked off the semester with a “courageous conversation” about body image on Thursday evening. The next courageous conversation happens on Thursday, Oct. 24. You can find more information at HERE.
