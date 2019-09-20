Babylon Market under fire for violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Middle Eastern market and restaurant is under the microscope on Friday, Sept. 20, after Pima County health inspectors found some problems in the past month.
The building is bright and you can’t miss the signs at the Babylon Market at 3954 E. Speedway Boulevard.
The international and Middle Eastern market also has a menu, serving up food to go.
According to the inspection report from the Pima County Health Department, there were some dirty counter tops and inspectors found an issue with keeping the cold food cold enough and hot food at the right temperature last month.
That's an easy thing to fail - by just a few degrees - and an easy fix.
The owners found a temporary solution to the temperature problems, but last week the business failed another inspection.
The latest failure resulted in a probationary rating, meaning there were five or more violations that needed priority in fixing.
The latest report reveals that an inspector found raw chicken in a box with fresh vegetables, and food was stored on the floor on the patio or in a cluttered area.
According to the health department, food needs to be stored so it is protected from contamination and can't be on an open patio due to possible dust or pests.
The inspection reports say the market also needed to work on a permit issue.
The business will be re-inspected on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from Aug. 23 - Sept. 19. To see the latest information about restaurants that have failed in the past, search for the restaurant on the health department website.
- Albertson's #961, 2854 N. Campbell Avenue
- Angry Crab, 1365 W. Grant Road
- Babylon Market LLC, 3954 E. Speedway Boulevard
- Dollar Tree #6544, 3603 N. Campbell Avenue
- Monterey Super Meat Market, 4129 E. 29th Street
