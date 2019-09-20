Bisbee bank robber sentenced to nearly nine years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, Gilbert Salaz, 52, of Benson, Arizona, was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Salaz previously pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Bank Robbery.
In 2017, Salaz walked into the Washington Federal Bank in downtown Bisbee, pointed a gun at a teller and demanded money. Salaz fled the bank after the armed bank robbery, but was arrested within 24 hours.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the prosecution was handled by Micah Schmit, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.
