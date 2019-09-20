How to get free admission to Tucson museums this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Tucson and southern Arizona museums are participating in Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day this year.
It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 21.
Museum Day is a one-day event that celebrates museums and cultural institutions. Participating museums across the country provide free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.
By visiting smithsonianmag.com, you can download a ticket that provides free entry for two people.
Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address, the website says.
Here are the museums participating in Tucson and southern Arizona:
- Arizona History Museum: Open from 11 a.m - 4 p.m.
- DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun: Open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Tucson Desert Art Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Museum of Contemporary Art: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
- Tohono Chul: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Arizona State Museum: Open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum: Open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Tucson Botanical Gardens: Open 8:30 a.m- 4:30 a.m.
- Tubac Presidio State Historic Park: Open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Tubac Center of the Arts: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- University of Arizona Museum of Art: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Get your ticket online by clicking HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.