Tucson man sentenced to 7 years in prison for domestic abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, Jose Moreno from Tucson, was sentenced to seven years in prison and 5 years of supervised release.
Moreno had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping and domestic assault by a habitual offender.
In 2017, Moreno physically prevented the victim, his domestic partner, from leaving their residence, and threatened harm if the victim did try to leave. In two separate instances, Moreno assaulted the victim, by striking and beating the victim.
Moreno had previously been convicted of two domestic violence assaults involving other victims. The assault in this case occurred at a home in Tucson, on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation.
Moreno is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, and the victim is an enrolled member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.