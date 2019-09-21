FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We have some big changes heading our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tropical moisture coupled with an upper-level low pressure system is going to bring widespread rain to southern Arizona by next week!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-60s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. 10% chance of and isolated storm/shower.
MONDAY: Action Day! Widespread to scattered showers due to tropical moisture (50%). Highs in the upper-80s.
TUESDAY: Action Day! Highs in the mid-80s. 50% chance for rain!
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s. 30% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a 30% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
