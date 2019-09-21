Hawk ready to be released after making full recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recovering red-tailed hawk is now on its way home!
Firefighters were in the process of putting out a fire in a nearby neighborhood when lightning struck a tree that the hawk was perched in, causing the hawk to fall. The hawk, stunned and injured, was taken to Tucson Wildlife Center July 29.
“They found him stunned and injured among the ashes under the tree,” said Lisa Bates, executive director of Tucson Wildlife Center. “It was a miracle the hawk survived a lightning strike, a fire and a high fall.”
He is now recovered enough to be released.
“He was suffering from shock and trauma, but no broken bones,” Bates said. “He is strong again, flying well and ready for the wild!”
If you find a wild animal in need of assistance, please call Tucson Wildlife Center’s 24/7 helpline at 520-290-WILD (9453).
