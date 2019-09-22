Community bands together to spruce up Kennedy Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of volunteers, including lawn and landscape professionals, teamed up to give the community park a sprucing up, Sept. 21.
Project EverGreen, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Tucson Parks and Recreation, community residents, and a talented group of dedicated landscape professionals met Saturday morning at Kennedy Park on Mission Road.
This was part of SiteOne’s 23rd Annual Women in Green Industry (WIGI) Conference. They covered 4.7 acres of the spacious 20-acre park.
Industry suppliers pitched in to make repairs to the park’s turf areas, playground and infrastructure. Volunteers replaced irrigation heads, applied fertilizer treatment and painted benches.
Along with these efforts, the City will further enhance the park through the addition of a new playground and freshly painted bathrooms.
