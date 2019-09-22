Goats and sheep BAAAAck after being chased through Tucson streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The goats and sheep that escaped into Tucson streets earlier this evening have been found.
The petting zoo was scheduled to make an appearance at the Arizona Soccer game, but Arizona Athletics said in a tweet that the animals escaped from a previous event and were being chased down.
Well, the animals made it to the soccer game after all. In Arizona Athletics tweet you can see a handful of happy kids petting the animals.
