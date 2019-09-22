New addition coming to Oro Valley Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ashley Furniture HomeStore plans to fill a spot in the Oro Valley Marketplace.
The furniture store will take the spot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, which moved out nearly a year ago.
The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce said this addition should be good for the area because of more sales tax revenue.
“I think it’s also really good for the retail community and business at large to see someone come up here and say we’re going to plunk our stakes down in oro valley and see if we can make a go of it business wise. And that message is important to the community as well as members of our chamber,” President Dave Perry said.
The property owners, Town West Realty, have plans for hotels, apartments and a lifestyle and entertainment center in the area.
