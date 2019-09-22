Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening in midtown Tucson.
On Sept. 21, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were driving near the intersection of E. Grant Road and N. Columbus Boulevard when they located an adult male pedestrian lying in the roadway.
A pickup truck was stopped near the pedestrian and officers learned that a collision involving the truck and pedestrian had just occurred moments before they arrived.
Officers immediately began administering CPR until Tucson Fire arrived and took over medical treatment. The pedestrian was transported to Banner University Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
Tucson Police Traffic Detectives responded to continue the investigation.
After conducting interviews and examining roadway evidence, it was determined that a 1999 Ford Pickup Truck was traveling eastbound on Grant Road in the median lane.
As the driver was approaching Columbus Boulevard, the pedestrian crossed in front of the pickup and was struck.
The pedestrian was traveling from north to south and was not in a crosswalk. The collision happened about 200 feet west of Columbus Boulevard.
Speed does not appear to be a factor. The driver cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.
The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
No arrests or citations have been issued at this time. Detectives are continuing their investigation.
