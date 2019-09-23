ACTION DAY: Expected scattered storms with heavy rain Monday and Tuesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tropical moisture is going to continue to push into Arizona with Monday and Tuesday being the most active days of the week.
MONDAY: Action Day! Flash flood watch in effect at 6pm running until 8pm Tuesday. 60% chance of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Action Day! Flash flood watch until 8pm. 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s. 30% chance for scattered showers and t-storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and a 30% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.