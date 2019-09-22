FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and wet start to fall!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM MST - Updated September 22 at 5:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tropical moisture is going to continue to push into Arizona with Monday and Tuesday being the most active days of the week.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms (mainly west of Tucson). Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-70s.

TOMORROW: Action Day! Widespread to scattered showers due to tropical moisture (60%). Highs in the upper-80s.

TUESDAY: Action Day! Highs in the mid-80s. 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s. 30% chance for scattered showers and t-storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s and a 30% chance for showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

