FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool and wet start to fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tropical moisture is going to continue to push into Arizona with Monday and Tuesday being the most active days of the week.
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms (mainly west of Tucson). Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: Action Day! Widespread to scattered showers due to tropical moisture (60%). Highs in the upper-80s.
TUESDAY: Action Day! Highs in the mid-80s. 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s. 30% chance for scattered showers and t-storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s and a 30% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.