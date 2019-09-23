PCSD: Suspect steals purse, uses stolen credit cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help tracking down a man suspected of theft and using a stolen credit card.
Deputies say this happened in July in Corona de Tucson. The suspect took a Michael Kors purse worth about $150 from a car.
Investigators tell us the victim in this case left the car door unlocked, making it easy for the suspect to get the purse.
Later that day, the suspect went to the Walmart at Houghton and Old Vail roads. PCSD says the suspect used a credit card taken from the purse to buy $410 in gift cards from the Walmart.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 160 pounds and has tattoos on both is left hand and forearm. He left the store in a dark colored or gray SUV. Another man was driving the SUV.
If you have any information about this case you are asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.