Powerball ticket worth $100,000 remains unclaimed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Powerball ticket sold in Safford could be worth $100,000 - if the owner comes forward to claim the prize.
So far, whoever bought the ticket remains a mystery.
The ticket was bought at the Circle K at 1123 W. Thatcher Boulevard in Safford for the Saturday, Sept. 21 drawing. It matched four of the five numbers drawn and the Powerball. It also had a Power Play of 2, which doubles the cash winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 1, 9, 22, 36, 68 with the Powerball 22.
