Purchased at store in Safford for Sept. 21 drawing

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 remains unclaimed
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 23, 2019 at 1:43 PM MST - Updated September 23 at 1:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Powerball ticket sold in Safford could be worth $100,000 - if the owner comes forward to claim the prize.

So far, whoever bought the ticket remains a mystery.

The ticket was bought at the Circle K at 1123 W. Thatcher Boulevard in Safford for the Saturday, Sept. 21 drawing. It matched four of the five numbers drawn and the Powerball. It also had a Power Play of 2, which doubles the cash winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 1, 9, 22, 36, 68 with the Powerball 22.

