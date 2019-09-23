Red Cross seeks diverse blood donors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
For patients with rare blood types, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Eight-year-old AJ Torres requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease, the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health.
“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself – a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Green Valley
Sept. 24: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol
Sept. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., La Posada, 338 E. Morningside Rd
Sept. 7: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge BPOE 2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado
Oro Valley
Sept. 29: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road
Oct. 2: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
Oct. 3: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.
Sahuarita
Sept. 28: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., LDS Sahuarita Stake Center, 16275 S Starlight View Ln
Tucson
Sept. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road
Sept. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., PCC East Student Leadership, 8181 E. Irvington Rd.
Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Conduent Midas Health Analytics Solutions, 4801 E. Broadway Blvd, Suite 200
Sept. 26: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.
Sept. 28: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Anytime Fitness Oro Valley, 7937 N Oracle Rd
Sept. 29: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 2800 E. 36th St.
Oct. 1: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Arizona Park Student Union, 615 N Park Ave
Oct. 2: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Long Realty Company, 4051 E. Sunrise Dr.
Oct. 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road
Oct. 2: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hughes Federal Credit Union, 971 W Wetmore Rd
Oct. 3: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., STAR Academic Center, 5093 S. Liberty Ave.
Oct. 3: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Edge High School, 2555 E. First Street
Oct. 3: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way
Oct. 4: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., College of Nursing, 1305 N. Martin
Oct. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge BPO #2663, 4684 N. Highway Dr.
Oct. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gaslight Theater Costume Shop, 7004 E. Broadway Blvd
Oct. 6: 7:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Saint John the Evangelist Parish, 602 W Ajo Way
Oct. 6: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.
Oct. 7: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.
Oct. 8: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., University of Arizona ROTC, 1042 E. South Campus Drive, South Hall
Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
Oct. 9: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tucson Intl Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd
Oct. 10: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Arconic Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.
Oct. 10: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 3470 E Universal Way
Oct. 11: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., La Galeria, 2800 E. Ajo Way
Oct. 11: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Arizona Eller College of Management, 1130 E. Helen Street
Oct. 12: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
Oct. 12: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway
Oct. 13: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway Blvd
Oct. 13: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moparizona Car Club, Riley’s Irish Tavern, 5140 N. La Cholla Blvd
Oct. 14: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
Oct. 15: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Quail Ridge Estates, 15301 N. Oracle Rd
How to donate blood
Bring two forms of identification at check-in. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health.
High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation questionnaire before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
