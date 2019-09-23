Tucson International among five Arizona airports to benefit from federal grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Aviation Administration will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, including more than $9 million for Tucson International Airport.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the grants, which are the fifth allotment of the $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding, on Monday, Sept. 23.
According to the FAA, the Arizona grants include the following awards:
- $9,050,133 to Tucson International Airport for runway reconstruction.
- Two grants totaling $21,917,300 to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. ($21,375,000 for apron reconstruction. An apron is an area where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo, and refuel. $542,300 for taxiway construction.)
- $8,994,102 to Glendale Municipal Airport to buy snow-removal equipment.
- Two grants totaling $2,773,654 to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. ($1,498,814 for taxiway reconstruction. $1,274,840 to construct a building.)
- $576,782 to Taylor Airport to reconstruct a parking lot and install perimeter fencing.
Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data
