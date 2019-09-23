Tucson Meet Yourself celebrates 46th year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for food, fun and more at Tucson Meet Yourself 2019.
The three-day festival highlights the diverse culture in and around Tucson. The free festival happens Oct. 11 through Oct. 13 in front of the Pima County Library plaza and adjacent blocks of Church Ave., Stone Ave., and Pennington St.
The festival will celebrate California traditions and feature more than 50 vendors representing 30 countries and regions from around the world.
If you go
When: Oct. 11 through Oct. 13
Where: Pima County Public Library and Jacomé Plaza & Church Ave., Stone Ave., & Pennington St.
Cost: Free
More info: www.TucsonMeetYourself.org
Find the full performance schedule HERE.
