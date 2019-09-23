UPDATE: Police identify Tucson man killed in Sahuarita motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita have identified the motorcycle rider who died in a collision on Friday, Sept. 20.
According to information from the Sahuarita Police Department, 35-year-old Gaston Redondo of Tucson was riding northbound on Nogales Highway when he rear-ended a northbound pickup at Pima Mine Road.
Redondo was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene.
The collision is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD Tip Line at 520-344-7447.
