Arizona legislators call for Trump’s impeachment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Congressman and former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton released a statement early Tuesday afternoon calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Stanton, who served as Phoenix mayor from 2012 to 2018, cited a “mountain of credible evidence” in his statement he published on his Twitter account. Stanton’s statement comes just hours before Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin formal impeachment proceedings against the president.
In her statement, Pelosi accused Trump of violating the Constitution and his oath of office.
“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said in a public address.
Stanton isn’t the only Arizona legislator calling for an impeachment inquiry. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D) and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D) both released statements calling for the president’s impeachment.
“He completely disregards our norms and values and consistently places his personal interests over those of the American people,” Grijalva said on Twitter.
Kirkpatrick, who replaced outgoing Congresswoman Martha McSally in 2018, echoed Grijalva and Stanton’s statements.
“President Trump just confirmed it himself. Pressing Ukrainian leaders to investigate VP Biden’s son is illegal and grounds for impeachment,” she said via Twitter.
Sen. Martha McSally (R) said the inquiry could potentially backfire for Democrats.
"Literally they are on a path to re-elect the president, keep the Senate Majority and possibly flip the House,” she said in an interview with Politico.
