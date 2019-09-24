Empowering families through knowledge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Learn more about how to succeed in school and prepare for college this weekend at Adelante.
Adelante is an annual free event put on by the Tucson Unified School District geared toward Latin families in and around Tucson. The event focuses on getting students of all ages ready for their next steps in school.
Families are welcome to join TUSD at the University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center Grand Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 28. Free lunch, childcare and translation services will be available to all attendees.
Register for the event over the phone at (520) 232-8566 or online at www.tusd1.org/Departments/MexicanAmerican
If you go
What: Andelante by TUSD
When: Saturday, Sept. 28 2019
Where: University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center Grand Ballroom, 1303 E. University Blvd., 85719
Cost: Free
