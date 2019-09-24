Empowering families through knowledge

TUSD to host conference on college, career readiness

Empowering families through knowledge
TUSD will host its annual conference geared toward Latino families called Adelante on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event is free to attend. (Source: TUSD)
September 24, 2019 at 11:51 AM MST - Updated September 24 at 11:51 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Learn more about how to succeed in school and prepare for college this weekend at Adelante.

Adelante is an annual free event put on by the Tucson Unified School District geared toward Latin families in and around Tucson. The event focuses on getting students of all ages ready for their next steps in school.

Families are welcome to join TUSD at the University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center Grand Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 28. Free lunch, childcare and translation services will be available to all attendees.

Register for the event over the phone at (520) 232-8566 or online at www.tusd1.org/Departments/MexicanAmerican

If you go

What: Andelante by TUSD

When: Saturday, Sept. 28 2019

Where: University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center Grand Ballroom, 1303 E. University Blvd., 85719

Cost: Free

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.