Farmer preps for storm tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Better safe than sorry. That's how farmers see preparing for Monday's storms expected over night.
At Burruel and Burruel Farms in Marana, they're working to stay one step ahead of Mother Nature.
Bales are being brought down by the truckload from the Burruel’s second farm in Eloy.
"We had all these loads tarped in case they [storms] came in Sunday night like they were expecting. We went up this morning and got it.” said Burruel.
This hay would normally be sold directly out of the field in Eloy, but since they don’t have a covered area for it there, Burruel said they’re eating the cost to store it in Marana. A price they’re willing to pay to protect their livelihood.
"10 trucks, it would be $3,000 to get it down here.” said Burruel.
The cost is worth the peace of mind. Especially for their customers like Wesley Thomas of Western Hay Sales. He sells and ships the hay to smaller farms across the state and today he’s loading up early to outrun the rain.
"We try to get our route set up to where we’re going to make it through before the storms hit and stuff like that normally its in the afternoon so normally as long as we’re up to where we need to be by two or three-o-clock we’re good.” said Thomas.
The afternoon hours are crucial to Armando as well. It’s a race against the clock to prevent as much damage as possible.
"For the most part 90 percent of our hay is protected as long as we get it under cover.”
So while the clouds move in, Armando keeps moving; hoping that the preparations pay off when the storm clears.
"Our edge stacks will get a little damage our bottom bales will pull up a little moisture and will rot or mold a little bit but you have a plan for the stuff that does get damaged and the good stuff always has a home. It’s always in demand.” said Burruel.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.