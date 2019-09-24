Gov. Ducey attends UA Disability Resource Center ribbon cutting ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Disability Resource Center & Adaptive Athletics hosted Gov. Doug Ducey at a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the appropriation made in the state budget.
This is the first time a state has supported adaptive athletics.
The Governor toured the Adaptive Athletics facilities with President Robbins and Jim Click, a long-time supporter of the program. The Governor cut the ribbon to commemorate the new golf simulator at Campus Recreation and the start of the nation’s first Adaptive Golf Program.
The funds will be used to support the Adaptive Athletics Program’s commitment to equal access and opportunity through equipment, travel and scholarships for student athletes with disabilities.
