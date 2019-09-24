Inside NWS: Bracing for big storms in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the potential for strong storms, all eyes were on the colorful computer screens inside the office for the National Weather Service in Tucson Monday.
“This time of year when we are kind of transitioning out of monsoon back into the westerly flow that we have during the cool season, if you will, is when we can really, those systems occur," said Ken Drozd, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the Tucson office, located at the University of Arizona.
The system, somewhat 'rare’ for the region, is expected to meet what’s left from Tropical Storm Lorena and replenish our monsoonal moisture.
The forecast also means more staff in the office and weather balloons sent up into the sky on a more frequent schedule.
“That additional information then gets into the numerical or computer models that gives us some forecast information with a when better idea of exactly what’s going to happen," said Drozd.
