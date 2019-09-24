Possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Willcox

National Weather Service to survey the damage on Tuesday

Possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Willcox
A powerful storm rocked the Willcox area on Monday night, Sept. 23. Crews are busy repairing snapped power lines and downed power lines. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Kevin Adger | September 24, 2019 at 5:38 AM MST - Updated September 24 at 5:44 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews in Cochise County are cleaning up after a possible tornado caused damage and power outages near Willcox.

According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the possible tornado touched down northwest of Willcox off of Hamilton Road at a little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

A powerful storm rocked the Willcox area on Monday night, Sept. 23. Crews are busy repairing snapped power lines and downed power lines. (Source: KOLD News 13)
A powerful storm rocked the Willcox area on Monday night, Sept. 23. Crews are busy repairing snapped power lines and downed power lines. (Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)

The National Weather Service will send investigators to the area on Tuesday to inspect the damage and verify whether or not it was indeed a tornado.

The storm caused damage to three homes, snapped power poles and downed several power lines. Some road signs were reported to be twisted beyond repair.

A powerful storm rocked the Willcox area on Monday night, Sept. 23. Crews are busy repairing snapped power lines and downed power lines. (Source: KOLD News 13)
A powerful storm rocked the Willcox area on Monday night, Sept. 23. Crews are busy repairing snapped power lines and downed power lines. (Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)

Crews from Sulpher Springs Valley Electric were working to restore power to those that were affected by the storm.

Officials set up a reception center at the Cochise County Service Center at 405 S. Haskell Avenue in Willcox for anyone who needed a safe place to go.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.