Possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Willcox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews in Cochise County are cleaning up after a possible tornado caused damage and power outages near Willcox.
According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the possible tornado touched down northwest of Willcox off of Hamilton Road at a little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
The National Weather Service will send investigators to the area on Tuesday to inspect the damage and verify whether or not it was indeed a tornado.
The storm caused damage to three homes, snapped power poles and downed several power lines. Some road signs were reported to be twisted beyond repair.
Crews from Sulpher Springs Valley Electric were working to restore power to those that were affected by the storm.
Officials set up a reception center at the Cochise County Service Center at 405 S. Haskell Avenue in Willcox for anyone who needed a safe place to go.
