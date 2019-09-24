SEEN HIM? PCSD looking for assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Richard Garrett after they say he was involved in the assault of a female victim.
On September 23 at approximately 7:27 a.m., deputies responded to University Medical Center in regards to an assault that occurred in the vicinity of North Iroquois Avenue.
Once on scene, first responders located a female victim with serious injuries.
Garrett is known to be homeless and may be residing in the general vicinity of North Flowing Wells Rd and West Wetmore Rd.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to cal 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
