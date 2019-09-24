Tucson hit hard by severe storm

Storm damage leaves community cleaning up

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 24, 2019 at 10:56 AM MST - Updated September 24 at 10:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tropical moisture pushed into Tucson Monday night, causing flooding and damage to areas around town.

Southern Arizona is left cleaning up after the intense rain and flooding. Some of our viewers caught incredible photos of the lightning, oh and did you hear that thunder?

Take a look at the damage the storm caused last night and into today.

Trees were uprooted from the ground during last night's storm in Tucson.
Rain, lightning and thunder hit Tucson yesterday.
