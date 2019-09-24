Tucson hit hard by severe storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tropical moisture pushed into Tucson Monday night, causing flooding and damage to areas around town.
Southern Arizona is left cleaning up after the intense rain and flooding. Some of our viewers caught incredible photos of the lightning, oh and did you hear that thunder?
Take a look at the damage the storm caused last night and into today.
KOLD News 13 would love to see your photo and video of Tucson weather. You can submit them HERE. Please stay safe at all times.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.