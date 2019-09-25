DPS: Body found on I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating a dead body found along the I-10 at 3:47 p.m. after a tow truck driver discovered a body alongside the road near milepost 340 near Willcox on Tuesday.
According the AZDPS, the tow truck driver was searching for a tire that had fallen off his truck while driving on the I-10.
The remains are mostly skeletal according to detectives.
DPS has closed one of the westbound lanes.
