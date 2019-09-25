Border wall construction begins in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall is underway in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
A new video from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows footage of contractors on scene moving cactus to make way for the border wall instituted by the Trump Administration.
Construction crews placed 30-foot steel-post fencing to existing vehicle barriers on site.
Last week, the National Park Service detailed in a report that construction could damage or destroy up to 22 archaeological sites at Organ Pipe. The site is an international biosphere reserve and is the only place in the U.S. where organ pipe cactus grow wild.
