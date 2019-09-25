Fernando Richter loses second appeal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Fernando Richter, the man at the center of one of Tucson’s most infamous child abuse cases.
Richter asked the courts to overturn his 2016 conviction but his request was denied. He and his wife, Sophia Richter, were found guilty on all counts of child abuse and kidnapping in December 2015 for keeping Sophia’s three daughters imprisoned in their midtown home for years.
Fernando Richter was sentenced to 58 years in prison.
This is the second time Richter asked the courts to overturn his conviction and comes after multiple claims of mental health complications from Richter and his lawyers.
Sophia Richter was scheduled for a second trial this year after her conviction was reversed, but she pleaded guilty to child abuse and kidnapping in June and received 10 years probation.
