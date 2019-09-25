Golder Ranch Firefighter shares hope through steel crosses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The motto for the Golder Ranch Fire District is “Serving with strong hands and caring hearts.”
For firefighter and EMT, Camden Garcia, that motto means much more.
“You’re always pushing yourself to be better and be better for your community," said Garcia.
Garcia was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was just five-years-old. After surgery and weeks in the hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make one of Garcia’s dreams a reality by sending his family to meet NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.
“Being in the hospital with so many procedures and stuff going on, Make-A-Wish, having something to look forward to, really," said Garcia. "Not just for me, but for my family that was going through a lot of it as well.”
After the trip, Garcia wanted to do more to help other children and families going through a similar situation. He found the supplies in his father’s workshop.
“I’ve been around it, in the shop. I was welding before I could even walk," said Garcia.
Garcia’s father, Gil Garcia, owns Kustom Steel, a steel fabrication company. In 2007, Garcia and his father began making steel crosses and selling them with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Arizona.
“Make-A-Wish provided me with hope and I wanted to spread that hope around," said Garcia.
Thousands of crosses later, Garcia has been able to donate about $8,000 to Make-A-Wish Arizona through “Camden’s Crosses.”
“Always look forward and I believe I can be a source of hope for other people," Garcia said.
The healthy 22-year-old recently helped another Make-A-Wish recipient by partnering with a local blacksmith to teach the child the trade.
For more information about Camden’s Crosses, click here.
Camden was hired by the Golder Ranch Fire District in 2017.
