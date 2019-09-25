UPDATE: National Day of Remembrance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide Survivors Inc. will host a vigil Saturday night in downtown Tucson to celebrate the lives of homicide victims.
The event is part of National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, which is honored every year on Sept. 28. Homicide Survivors Inc., a nonprofit founded in Tucson, will host a vigil at the Mercado San Agustin Annex, located at 267 South Avenida del Convento, at 5:30 p.m.
As part of the program, attendees are encouraged to bring offerings to place into an on-site urn in honor of their loved ones. The event will feature two speakers and a performance by local aerial arts group Flam Chen.
The event is free to attend and open to all ages.
