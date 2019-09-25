Oro Valley woman bit by possibly rabid skunk near Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley woman was bit by a possibly rabid skunk, according to Arizona Game and Fish.
She has since been treated and released.
She was bit on Tuesday, just west of Catalina State Park, but AZ Game and Fish said the same skunk might have been seen near Ram Fields Pass Road.
Pima County has the leading number of rabies cases for 2019 with a total of 27 cases, says AZ Game and Fish.
Call 623-236-7201 ASAP if you see aggressive wildlife and be sure to stay safe by avoiding any animals showing odd behavior.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.