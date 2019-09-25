Police: Man flees scene after causing crash in Three Points

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he fled the scene of a crash early morning in Three Points on Sept. 24.
At 6:44 a.m., deputies responded to a serious-injury collision involving two vehicles at South Sierrita Mountain Rd. and West Viking St.
Detectives determined 31-year-old Kevin Wallace was driving at a high rate of speed on Sierrita Mountain Rd. when he struck a vehicle that was turning from Viking St.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
One adult female and three juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries.
Wallace fled the scene and was later located at his residence by detectives. He displayed signs and symptoms of impairment and was investigated for a DUI.
Wallace was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on several felony and misdemeanor charges.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.