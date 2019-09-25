Rep. Grijalva expresses concern over Brazilian government

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva (D) introduced a lengthy resolution to Congress on Wednesday, outlining his concern of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s leadership.
Backed by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) and 12 original cosponsors, Grijalva brought forth a resolution calling for the U.S. government to oppose World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank loans to projects that contribute to deforestation, according to press release from the congressman’s office.
The 8-page resolution cites the environmental impacts of Brazil’s government on the Amazon rainforest, Bolsonaro’s threat to indigenous communities and human rights violations, Grijalva said in the release.
The resolution asks the the Department of Justice Inspector General to perform a full review of U.S. involvement in Brazil to determine if DOJ employees were involved in any “unethical conduct." It also calls for the U.S. to withdraw all support to the Brazilian military and police until the Brazilian government investigates “extrajudicial” killings by both agencies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.