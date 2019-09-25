TRAFFIC ALERT: Signals out at Golf Links, Wilmot roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Golf Links and Wilmot roads on Wednesday morning, Sept. 25.
The traffic signals at the busy east-side intersection are not functioning, so drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
According to a tweet from Tucson DOT, storm damage is being blamed for the outage.
No estimate was given for when repairs would be complete.
